Slaughter leaves at least five people dead in Fortaleza (CE) – News

Five people were murdered and six others were injured in a massacre in the Sapiranga neighborhood, in Fortaleza, this Saturday morning (25). The victims were celebrating Christmas when armed and hooded criminals arrived firing.

According to witnesses, there was a riot and some people tried to hide inside houses. After the shooting, the suspects fled in a car and two motorcycles. According to the police, the motivation would be a fight between criminal factions.

So far, three people have been arrested and six weapons have been seized.

crime and death history

Four victims were identified as Mateus Riberio dos Santos, Isarel da Siva Andrade, André Alexandre Rodrigues and John Lennon Holanda. All had been through the police, according to the instigation. In addition to them, a fifth person died, but his identity was still disclosed.

John Lennon was the brother of a man known as Chiquinho, who was murdered three days ago in the Paupina neighborhood, also in the capital of Ceará.

*With the collaboration of Gabriella Justo, from Record TV