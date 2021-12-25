Slovene gets vaccinated seven times to sell Covid passports and arrested – News

A Slovenian man was arrested for receiving seven doses of coronavirus vaccine, five of which were paid for by people who wanted to obtain a so-called Covid passport, which allows entry to restricted locations and participation in events.

“The person in question received small amounts of money from four suspects, who took advantage of his difficult social situation and pressured him to commit this crime, regardless of his health,” a police spokesman said, according to the local newspaper. Dnevnik.

In addition to the detainee, there are four other people who have been denounced for having paid the man to get vaccines. The source warned that misrepresentation could carry a prison sentence of up to three years. The person in question was arrested while trying to get vaccinated for the eighth time, using someone else’s documents.

The detainee received the seven vaccines in various medical centers across the country, twice with his documentation and five times with third parties. Authorities have yet to report on the possible health consequences of multiple inoculation.

In September it had already been reported that people in a serious social situation in Slovenia were being vaccinated with other people’s papers in exchange for money, but the rumors were not confirmed. This month, the newspaper Delo reported rumors of a heroin addict who allegedly had been vaccinated 23 times in place of others.