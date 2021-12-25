Smiles gives another extra year of validity for its customers’ category

Boeing 737-800 from GOL Linhas Aéreas





In these last twelve months, we have experienced advances in science and health, with mass vaccination and the reopening of the world to tourism. However, we still have challenges ahead to enjoy all the travel experiences as we would like.

Thus, Smiles, GOL Linhas Aéreas’ travel platform and loyalty program, informs that, understanding the current situation and to further strengthen its relationship with customers, it will extend the validity, for the second consecutive year, of the current category for all program members by March 31, 2023.

Therefore, even those who did not have the opportunity to reach the minimum number of segments or qualifying miles to remain in the current category will remain in their status for another year. Smiles states that it wants to provide more peace of mind for customers at this time in order to calmly plan and plan their next trips.

Requalification assessments take place every year, on March 31, considering the customer’s accrual balance from the previous year (January 1 to December 31). Thus, the next measurement of mileage count and qualifying segments will take place on 12/31/2021. However, it will not affect the reclassification of categories in 2022. Only in March 2023 will the reclassification be considered, based on data evaluated in December 2022.





Smiles also emphasizes that the upgrade policies are maintained and will take place normally, regardless of the period of the year. As soon as the customer reaches the floor of the next position, he will receive the category update and will start enjoying the new benefits.

“The measure reinforces Smiles’ purpose of facilitating the realization of the dream of traveling and the transformation of people through the travel experience. This is also a way to celebrate the trust of our more than 18 million customers who have been with us over the past two years”, concludes the company.

Smiles information