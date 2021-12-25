Socializing party infected 23 employees of a company in MG with the omicron variant, confirms Saúde | South of Minas

The Municipal Health Department of Extrema (MG) confirmed that 23 people were infected with the omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. All are employees of a company and participated in a get-together last week in São Paulo.

According to the doctor-coordinator of the control of Covid-19 in Extrema, Enis Donizetti Silva, notification of the outbreak arrived at the beginning of the week through the Health Surveillance and Epidemiological Surveillance.

“There were 11 cases initially. These people had participated in a get-together the previous Friday in São Paulo. These 11 cases were initially evaluated by the company and from the occurrence of this outbreak, we asked them to carry out an assessment of all employees We isolated the company, we sent everyone home and from this whole group that was tested, there were more positives. So today, in fact, within this company alone, we have 23 positive cases”, said the doctor.

According to the doctor, all patients are in isolation at home, with mild symptoms. None of them needed to be hospitalized. Other companies are also being monitored.

“All are being monitored, doing telemonitoring with our primary health care, all of them from the point of view of clinical evolution, they go from a mild to moderate condition, none of them needed hospitalization, however we have other Covid patients hospitalized in our hospitals, we are collecting material from this entire group and we are also monitoring other companies, because this company shares a cafeteria with other companies in Extrema”, he added.

With the latest notifications, the city has already activated a prevention plan in the city to alert the population.

“We distributed on average, 50 thousand, 60 thousand surgical masks N95 month for the entire population. We have intensified this since then, we have intensified communication with the population, through sound cars, posters and the city’s radio, publications on our social networks “, said the doctor.

All cases of respiratory syndrome in the city should look for a “sentinel unit”, which works close to the emergency room. The coordinator alerts the population about the care to be taken at Christmas and New Year.

“The important and fundamental thing is the vaccine, all these cases received two doses, it’s an important fact, even with two doses you can get sick. This variant has enormous transmissibility. At Christmas and New Year, don’t forget to wear masks, be careful with agglomerations, celebrate in open and ventilated environments, wear a mask for as long as possible,” added the coordinator.

Confirmed cases in the south of Minas

Although the Municipal Health Department has informed that the number of cases has reached 23 in Extrema, for now the State has confirmed 19. In Minas Gerais, according to the government, there are 32 confirmations, 21 in the South of Minas.

Maria da Fé and Três Pontas also have one confirmed case each. In Maria da Fé, according to the city’s Health Department, the patient is a 34-year-old woman who lived in Nigeria and went to the city to visit relatives. She is asymptomatic.

The Health Department of Três Pontas has not yet provided more information about the confirmed case in the city.

This Friday (24th) afternoon, the Lavras City Hall confirmed the presence of the variant in three city residents who returned from a trip to Mexico.