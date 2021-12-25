Solange Gomes releases the verb and makes shocking revelations from A Fazenda 2021

Solange Gomes took stock of his passage through The Farm 2021, revealing the disappointments he had in the rural reality. In an interview with the iG Gente website, the ex-Banheira do Gugu, who caused it within the confinement of Record, revealed that she heard the presenter’s voices while on the program.

“I thought a lot about Gugu, I felt Gugu’s voice. I think if he were alive he would be proud of me. I listened to him giving me tips, advice. When I was young she said: ‘be you always’. I never forgot and I tried to be transparent. I dreamed of him, listened to him in a small voice speaking slowly and calmly: ‘be you always’”, Solange said.

Despite the fights inside the house with Rico Melquiades, Erasmo Viana and MC Gui, Gomes said that he doesn’t harbor hatred and preaches the idea of ​​peace and love. However, the famous says that Aline Mineiro was her biggest disappointment in the house, which ended up becoming a disaffected outside the program.

“I thought she was a person and in the end I saw that she wasn’t. It’s not fake, I saw it as a fake. Very cute, dear. She wasn’t getting ready, she wasn’t wearing make-up, and then she changed. Changed the tone of voice, everything. She doesn’t talk to me. Mileide greets me and Aline doesn’t. Everyone speaks for politeness and Aline doesn’t. It just reinforces to me that I took off the masks of many people”, said the ex-pean.

Solange Gomes talks about fights with pedestrians

In the interview, the famous also commented on her relationship with Rich Melquiades. “We had ups and downs there, I like Rico a lot, but I’m a very jealous person. I began to notice that he paid attention to Aline, Marina and Mileide. when I start to get jealous of the person, I walk away. It’s gone. A born taurine, my love. With a lion ascendant. I would be his friend out here, but we live in different states. I already told him that when he comes to Rio de Janeiro he is to look for me. For him, I open the door to my house. He has character, he is hardworking”, declared Solange.

Already with Erasmus Viana, with whom he also had disagreements, the ex-peoa guarantees that she won’t sue him, but that she also doesn’t want to have him around after the reality show.

“On my part there won’t be [processo]. I got the words wrong. I meant something like ‘This is a man who suddenly hits a woman.’ I ate the words, I don’t know about Erasmus’ life, I don’t know the reason for the separation [com Pugliesi] and I haven’t Googled it yet. I want to run away from lawsuits, I have audience horror. The other day I was at the beach and I had to run away because I had an audience scheduled”, she remembered.