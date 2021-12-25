Son of Malu Mader shows Christmas decoration on the actress’s roof in Rio

A beautiful tree graces Malu Mader’s spacious penthouse room for Christmas Eve. João Mader, the actress’ eldest son, showed the decorations in a Christmas atmosphere. “Merry Christmas to Todes! So much history in this room…”, he wrote when posting the record.

Son shows Christmas decoration at Malu Mader’s house Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Malu lives with her husband, musician and writer Tony Bellotto, and their two children, João, 26, and Antonio, 24, in a penthouse in the neighborhood of Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. actress bought the apartment next door, applying the space for the family. His stepdaughter, Nina, born from Tony’s first marriage, also spends seasons there.

Malu Mader with her two children and her stepdaughter Nina Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Graduated in Cinema, João Mader intends to pursue an artistic career. He has already taken some acting courses and also worked as a photographic model. Recently, Malu’s son made a guest appearance in the series “Dom”. “Art has always been part of my life, and my parents’ work is an inspiration to me”, said the young aspiring heartthrob in an interview with EXTRA, in May 2020.

João Mader Bellotto graduated in Cinema Foto: Reproduction/Instagram

João is the eldest son of Malu Mader and Tony Bellotto Photo: Reproduction/Instagram