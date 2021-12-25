Sonia Abrão reveals sadness after news about terrible Roberto Carlos

The famous presenter of the afternoon is yours, gives TV network!, Sonia Maria de Souza Abrão, more popularly known as Sonia Abram returned to shake the social networks. That’s because, whoever follows the TV veteran already knows that she makes a point of always saying what she thinks and, of course, that now it was no different. However, the journalist drew attention when talking about Roberto Carlos.

For those who know, the singer moved the audience last Wednesday night (22), with his famous year-end performance on Globo. And among the fans who were more than happy to see the composer on stage again is the TV veteran.

After the more than emotional presentation of Roberto Carlos, which had the participation of famous people, Sonia Abrão decided to show what she had thought about the King’s show. Thus, the presenter of A Tarde É Sua made a point of praising the artist, and mentioned the son of the composer, Dudu Braga, who died a few months ago.

Through her personal Instagram account, the presenter of RedeTV! talked about the loss he suffered. “The King reappeared just the way the people like it, in his blue suit, singing a lot and full of love to give! But the sadness crystallized in the eyes hurt! It was music and mourning, the artist and father without a child, the man of faith trying to survive the loss,” wrote the famous one.

“Oh, what a tightness it made me in the chest! …that Roberto was the one who consoled us by singing that it is necessary to know how to live, that beyond the horizon there is a beautiful and peaceful place for us to love, that Our Lady extends her hand and takes care of our hearts”, continued the owner of A Tarde And yours.

Sonia Abrão also praised the participation of other famous people in the show, and finally, she thanked the singer. “Even without an audience, a simple show, but with quality, like this one, fulfills its role: to thrill those who watch! And the audience applauded at home! …what a pleasure to see you, my king! Thank you for all the songs you made and make for us! You’re the man!…It’s just applause! Standing!” he finished.