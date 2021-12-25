Soybeans: climate in South America was the motivator for the rise of up to 50 points in…

Consultant alerts to the opportunities that the climate market can generate for those who have barely negotiated the new crop

podcast Interview with Ênio Fernandes – Agribusiness Consultant at Terra Agribusiness on the Closing of the Soy Market

Soy prices end the week (CBOT will be closed this Friday 12/24) with gains between 40 and almost 50 points in the main maturities on the Chicago Stock Exchange. In the session this Thursday (23/12) gains were smaller, but kept the positive trend with the Jan/22 contract closing at US$13.32/bushel with 3.25 high points. The March/22 contract ended the session quoted at US$13.40/bushel, up 5.75 pts, and the May/22 contract ended Thursday at US$13.48/bushel, up 7.25 pts.

The impetus came from the dry and hot weather in South America which helps to intensify the deterioration of crops in southern Brazil, Paraguay and part of Argentina.

Ênio Fernandes, Terra Agronegócios Consultant explained that the lack of perspective with the regular return of the rains created a climate of uncertainty among sellers who opted to withdraw from the market. “This happened to the American producer who is waiting for new prices, to the producer in the Brazilian Midwest who has already negotiated a good part of the soybean and now prefers to wait, and to the producers in the affected regions of southern Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina who left the market until they are able to account for the real size of the offer”, explains Fernandes.

With no activity at least until dawn on Monday (27), the Chicago Stock Exchange is expecting rain in South America. “This is the most important factor for the market and is what will guide the direction of prices here forward,” says Enio Fernandes. For him, in the same way that the lack of rain has stimulated an upward movement in Chicago, the opposite is also true “it is enough that good volumes of rain appear on the maps for the market to take profits and return the gains”. Fernandes does not believe in soybeans below US$12/bushel, but for those who have the opportunity to trade at almost US$13.50/bushel, this could be a big differential.

However, the consultant points out that participation in this market is not for everyone and should only happen among producers who are late in marketing and are not at risk of crop losses due to the weather.