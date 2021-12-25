Sport executive explains rejection of Japanese offer by Mikael, but does not rule out negotiating it | sport

Sport’s top scorer in the season, Mikael can be useful to Sport in two ways in 2022: with goals, as in 2021, or with an eventual transfer, generating revenue for the club’s cash. This week, the board turned down an offer from Japan’s first-division Shimizu S-Pulse for around R$8.5 million in exchange for 50% of the striker’s rights. The Lion asked for more, and the business didn’t go.

– There was a proposal from Japanese football that did not fit what the club wants – said Sport’s football executive, Jorge Andrade.

The denial made the forward’s manager, Fabrício Souza, upset, who welcomed the transfer. However, the Sport executive did not close the doors to negotiate it. He even believes that it can be a resource for obtaining income.

“As it’s no secret, Sport needs revenue. And we know that in football, one of the main, if not the main, revenue streams at the club is the transfer of athletes,” said the executive, who adds.

– And when there are young people who stand out, such as Mikael, Gustavo and Maílson, who are new and stood out at the Brazilian Nationals with good performances, obviously opportunities arise. Everything will be analyzed. It has to be something good for the club and for Mikael too. Has a fondness for the formation of the base, identification with the club. There were surveys and proposals that didn’t work.

In the first half, Sport refused a Korean soccer proposal at around R$ 2.5 million for 50% of the center forward rights. He ended the season as the club’s top scorer. There were eight goals scored in Serie A and 15 considering all competitions of the year.