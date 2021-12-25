STF determines that Bolsonaro must manifest itself on the attack on Anvisa within 48 hours

The Supreme Court (STF) issued a statement on Wednesday (22) giving President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) 48 hours to explain the threats made by the president in a live to expose the names of servers of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who acted in the authorization of the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil.

Dispatch was signed by the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes. In the request, Moraes also asks the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, to explain what happened. Since December 17, Anvisa has received more than 150 threats via email.

understand the case

In a live broadcast, carried out on December 16, Bolsonaro said that he asked for the names of the members of the agency who approved the authorization for the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 in Brazil, so that they would be disclosed.

“Anvisa is not subordinate to me, let’s make this very clear, I don’t interfere there, but I asked unofficially for the name of the person who authorized the vaccine for children aged five years and over. We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone can know who they are and form their judgment,” said the president.

On the 17th, Anvisa published a note in response to statements by President Bolsonaro. In response, Anvisa informed that “their work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”.