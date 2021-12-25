STF determines that the government explains in five days the prescription in childhood vaccination

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (24), in an action proposed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, a period of five days for the federal government to explain the medical prescription for vaccination against the Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. The information was provided by the policy analyst at CNN Thais Arbex.

The announcement of the need for a medical prescription, in addition to an “informed consent form”, was made by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Thursday (23).

On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of this age group in Brazil.

“The document that goes on air recommends the Pfizer vaccine. Our recommendation is that it is not mandatory. This vaccine will be linked to a medical prescription, and the recommendation complies with Anvisa’s guidelines”, said Queiroga.

The minister’s determination is in line with the opinion of president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). During his weekly live held on December 16, the Chief Executive had declared that the final word would rest with those responsible for the children.

Lewandowski responded, on December 20, to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and extended the deadline for the federal government to provide a plan for the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old until January 5th.

On December 17, the minister determined a period of 48 hours for the federal government to comment on the vaccination against the Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old.

(*With information from Tiago Tortella, from CNN)