Still without complete data, Brazil has an average of 112 deaths per covid

This Christmas Eve, Brazil computed an average of 112 deaths per covid-19, according to the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. The data is not complete, as some states still say they have difficulties accessing the Ministry of Health’s systems, which was the target of a hacker attack two weeks ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, e-SUS Notifica, a platform that gathers information on cases and deaths as a result of covid-19, was re-established on Tuesday (21). Still, Roraima said that he will not update the data between today and Sunday due to the “unavailability of access to systems linked to DataSUS, as the Ministry of Health has not yet managed to normalize access” and also “in view of the Christmas holiday” .

In addition to Roraima, Ceará and Tocantins did not update the data this Friday. The situation is better than in recent days, however. Yesterday, six states did not provide new data.

Goiás, for example, updated the data again today, “after a 15-day interruption of the official data systems of the Ministry of Health, which were down”.

The data blackout, which has lasted 14 days, makes it difficult to analyze the current scenario of the pandemic in the country. Available data point to a drop in the number of deaths by covid-19, but it is not possible to calculate the size of this reduction, due to the lack of information from some states.

The average number of deaths per day is calculated taking into account data from the last seven days. It is considered the best way to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, since death records tend to show artificial falls on weekends and holiday periods, due to the smaller number of health professionals. Averaging corrects these distortions.

According to available data, the number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil, so far, is 618,429. The total number of people who had a positive diagnosis for the disease in the country surpassed 22.2 million.

Among the 24 states that released data today, 14 show a scenario of a drop in the number of deaths by covid-19. Another 7 register a stable situation. And 3 states are experiencing a period of high in the number of victims: Goiás, Amazonas and Amapá.

The comparison is made against the situation two weeks earlier. A fall is considered when the reduction is equal to or greater than 15%; high when the increase is equal to or greater than 15%.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (3%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-43%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-26%)

North region

Acre: stability (no covid death since December 16)

Rondônia: stability (0%)

Roraima: data affected by the blackout

Tocantins: data affected by the blackout

Northeast region

Ceará: data affected by the blackout

Paraíba: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stability (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-27%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-44%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (-13%)

South region

Paraná: stability (-5%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-20%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-52%)

Bolsonaro has 48 hours to explain intimidation to Anvisa

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes gave the deadline of 48 hours for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to comment on the alleged intimidation of ANVISA (National Health Surveillance Agency) servers. Moraes also determined that the president of Anvisa, Antônio Barras Torres, should also provide clarifications within the same period.

Moraes analyzes the request made by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede -AP), who sued the Supreme Court after the president defended the disclosure of the civil servants who approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 for children between five and 11 years old . In the petition, the senator argues that the president tried to “intimidate, expose or disclose the names of technicians and servers” of the agency and asks for a fine of R$ 500 thousand for each non-compliance.

On December 16, during his traditional live on social networks, the Chief Executive once again criticized the authorization for childhood vaccination and said that he would assess with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, whether or not he will immunize his daughter Laura, 11 years old.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.