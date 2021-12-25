Students who accuse James Franco of ‘sexual misconduct’ detonate the star’s speech: ‘Completely insensitive’

Lawyers for two ex-students of James Franco, who claim to have been victims of the actor’s sexual misconduct, went public on the artist’s confession that he had sex with apprentices at his acting school. According to defenders, Franco’s speeches were “completely insensitive“.

In a statement sent to the international press, the lawyers for actresses Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal also stated that the star was “blind about power dynamics” and called Franco’s old school a “farce”. “It’s unbelievable that, even after agreeing to a deal, he continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging that he didn’t have to start this school in the first place.“, they wrote.

In July, James agreed to pay an amount of 2.2 million dollars (approximately R$12.5 million) after being sued for filing a “sexual behavior towards your students“. “In addition to being blind to the dynamics of power, Franco is completely insensitive and apparently still doesn’t care about the immense pain and suffering his victims put through with this acting-school farce.“, continued the note from the lawyers.

According to them, Franco’s behavior “it wasn’t a misunderstanding about the name of a course, it wasn’t the result of it being overloaded – it was, and is, despicable conduct.“. “No one should confuse this interview with Franco taking responsibility for his actions or expressing remorse for what happened.“, they pointed out, even saying that the actor tried to “dodge the real issues thrown up just before a major holiday in hopes that he wouldn’t face any investigation into his answer“.

On Twitter, Sarah detonated James’ attempt to clarify the situation. “Excuses are meaningless until active harm reduction measures are taken and targeted specifically at survivors. General statements of ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I was wrong’ or ‘I love women’, etc., do nothing to really help those who have been harmed. Giving platform to abusers while excluding survivors does even more damage.“, she wrote.

Platforming abusers while excluding survivors causes even further harm. Survivor blacklisting is still a very real problem. — Sarah Tither-Kaplan (@sarahtk) December 22, 2021

This Wednesday (22), James gave an interview to the podcast “The Jess Cagle Podcast”, and admitted having had sex with students from his former acting school, Studio 4. “I admit that I slept with the students. I didn’t sleep with anyone there [nas aulas de ‘Cenas de sexo’], but throughout my teaching, I slept with students and that was wrong”, he stated. The actor said he thought it was acceptable because it was “consensual” in his view. Furthermore, he denied that he created the school to have access to women.

“Like I said, that’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the one who selected the people who would be in the classes. So it wasn’t a ‘master plan’ on my part. But yes, there were certain situations where, you know, I was in a consensual thing with some student and I shouldn’t be.”, he added. After talking to other people, Franco said he understood the problem. “I suppose, at the time, my thinking was that if it was consensual, OK. Of course I knew, talking to other people, other teachers, that yes, it’s probably not cool”, defended himself.

The artist still evaluated this ancient thought. “At the time, I wasn’t lucid, like I said. So I think it all boils down to my criteria being like, if this is consensual, I think that’s fine. I I let a lot of people down. I disappointed my students. I presented the Oscar – I let them down. I let my co-stars down in my movies”, concluded.