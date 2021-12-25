Sturridge is convicted after failing to reward man who found his dog

Striker Daniel Sturridge, a former Liverpool player who now plays in Australian football, was ordered to pay a musician who found his dog. Information is from Sky Sports.

According to the vehicle, the case began in 2019. At the time, the player had the animal stolen from his home in Los Angeles (USA). Desperate, he placed ads on social media offering a reward to whoever found and retrieved the dog, the German spitz breed (or Lulu from Pomerania).

“Someone please help. Stolen from West Hollywood last night at 11:30 pm. A handsome reward will be paid. Thank you for your cooperation,” wrote Sturridge at the time.

Someone please help. Stolen from West Hollywood last night at 11:30pm. A sizeable reward will be paid. Thanks for your co-operation pic.twitter.com/TC5egwuBfw — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 10, 2019

The dog, named Lucci, was found days later by rapper Foster Washington (known as Killa Fame), who also used the internet to contact the athlete.

After returning the animal, the musician stated that he did not receive the amount promised by the attacker, showing himself to be “disappointed” with the lack of attitude.

The case went to court and, according to Sky Sports, a court in Los Angeles ordered the payment of US$30,000 (about R$170,000) for the broken promise. Sturridge has yet to speak out on the case.

“I hope he pays and doesn’t try to appeal. I’ve been fighting this case for over a year, I can’t believe it’s ending. When we found the dog, I thought my life would be better,” the rapper told PA.