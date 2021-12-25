Tactical shooter, Ready or Not, lost publisher due to controversial phase

Here is the lesson of the mission “No Russian” from COD: MW2

Ready or Not is a tactical shooter along the lines of Rainbow Six Siege and was released on the 17th of this month in early access on Steam. The game is developed by New Zealander Void Interactive and would be distributed by Team 17, but the partnership was broken. The announcement was made by the developer on Twitter and says that both “mutually agreed” to undo the deal.

The announcement comes just days after developer Void Interactive hints that it would update the game by inserting a school combat scenario. In the game’s subreddit, a post asks: “Should Ready or not have a campaign mission with school shooting?“. In the comments, some redditors say that the map already exists in the game archives and that it has been presented before in closed groups like Discord.

After that, the name of Team 17 was never seen with Void Interactive. Yesterday (23), in the twitter, the developer commented on the matter. She begins by saying that “there is no way to resolve the issue without creating strong emotional responses from one group or another.” She makes it clear that she “has a commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful content that other mainstream developers don’t dare because of cultural norms and conventions.”



In her statement, the developer says she guarantees that her goal is to deal with the necessary “level of weight and respect” on the subject. “We had to remind some team members to be careful in discussing this material now and in the future,” comments the developer. She goes on to say that a school mission “is not just part of the structure” of the game, “it’s part of the structure of thousands of stories from people around the world.”

“It’s the story of those who died young at the hands of armed terrorists […] It’s a look at an uncomfortable reality that has become all too common and we hope we can play that role a little bit by honoring those who have been impacted by these real-world tragedies,” said Void Interactive.

The developer ends by saying that it remains firm in its vision of the game, but listening to community feedback. The fact is, the case is complicated, especially for Americans because of the number of firearm-related deaths in schools. If the “No Russian” mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 caused a big stir at the time, imagine something that comes close to real tragedies like school shootings.

