Tadeu Schmidt gets a surprise from Globo and talks about ‘BBB’ presentation | Television

With the opening of the twenty-second edition of “Big Brother Brasil” approaching, several details have already been duly defined by Rede Globo and are just waiting for the big day to arrive to be put on air. One of the big news in the next edition of the reality show, without a doubt, it will be in the presentation. Showing himself more and more in tune with his new team, Tadeu Schmidt received a surprise from the Marinho radio station and was very happy.

This Friday afternoon (24), through its official Twitter profile, TV Globo released a humorous video with the new presenter of “BBB”. In it, Tadeu is presented with a box full of items that the commander of the most watched house in Brazil will use a lot during the entire period that will be totally dedicated to the reality show.

Visibly happy with the new journey in his career, the journalist who had to say goodbye to “Fantástico” made a point of explaining every detail contained in the real welcome kit he received from the Marinho radio station: “Now that I’m definitely ‘BBB’, I’ve won this far! A box full of ‘BBB’ logo and written presenter kit, which in this case is me”.

In a totally relaxed way, the presenter noticed that he had forgotten his glasses and joked with the fact that he was having some difficulty reading the instructions: “I have a letter here, let’s see… My God, I didn’t bring my glasses, I’ll have to read them from afar”. Thaddeus had to push the paper aside to be able to see, but in the end he managed it and had fun with the content.

In the mysterious box there were several items like a matchbox “to set fire to the playground”, a fire extinguisher “because once in a while you have to put out the fire too”. I also had a notebook and a pen to make. the famous deletion texts. At that time, the journalist revealed that he loves writing and that the public can expect many texts: “That’s me, I like a text”.

When showing a can of energy drink, another item in the box, Tadeu said he won’t miss a single detail, especially from the parties: “The ‘BBBs’ put up with me, because I’m going to sleep and wake up with them. Not in the same bed, in the same room, of course. I’ll stay outside, but while they’re at the party, I’ll be at the party too, watching everything on television.”.

In addition to these, the welcome kit also had an alarm clock, a Dummy mask and ID badge. When talking about the most talked about hastags of “Big Brother Brasil”, one caught the attention of Tadeu, because, according to him, he receives daily through his social networks:” #MeLevaProBBB, this one I already know, she is on my Instagram every day. Guys, you can’t take everyone”.

Check out the video!