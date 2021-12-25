Tadeu Schmidt has to deal with unusual harassment after taking over the BBB22· TV News

New Big Brother Brazil presenter, Tadeu Schmidt is in the preparation phase to debut in command of the 22nd season on January 17th. Even before taking on the air in the position that was occupied by Tiago Leifert, the journalist had already felt the power of the program on social networks firsthand.

In a video released by Globo on the web this Friday (24), the former Fantástico said that his Instagram page receives several messages every day from people interested in joining the program.

“The hashtag ‘take me to bbb’ I already know, this one is on my Instagram every day. I can’t take everyone, but I promise I’ll take you, you who are enjoying this video”, joked the presenter.

This entry into the program, however, does not depend on Schmidt. Entries are made through the station’s website and have been closed since September: more than 100,000 anonymous people have applied to join Pipoca, but the choice is made by a Globo team.

In the video, the journalist received a welcome kit from the BBB22 production. The box contained items such as a match to set the playground on fire, a fire extinguisher to put out when necessary, a dummy mask and an alarm clock to keep you always alert to what happens in the house, and an envelope with a spoiler.

“That I can’t tell you right now, but you’ll love it,” he urged. Watch below published on Globo’s Twitter: