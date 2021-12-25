Teacher dies after complications from plastic surgery performed in Greater Florianópolis

Professor Roberta Lopes dos Passos, 35 years old, died in the early hours of this Friday, 24th. She was hospitalized in serious condition after undergoing plastic surgery at Hospital São José, in Tijucas. She lived in Camboriú and leaves behind her husband and two children, aged 3 and 6 years old.

Roberta underwent liposuction, abdominoplasty and mammoplasty. After the procedures, she was transferred to a hospital in Balneário Camboriú, where she was left in an induced coma due to complications.

The surgery was performed on December 15th and complications started the next day.

Physician Sérgio Keinet, who performed the procedure, released a note, in which he states that there were no problems during the surgery, and will provide all the necessary information for the investigation.

“I sympathize, as does the entire assistance team at Hospital São José-Tijucas, with the family at this very difficult time.

Here are some considerations:

The entire surgery took place within absolute normality. When Roberta was recovering in the hospital room, both the anesthesiologist and I spent visits during the postoperative period, when no serious complications were identified.

On the morning of Thursday, the 16th, around 7 am, when I was arriving at the hospital, I received a call informing me that Roberta was not well. After a new reassessment of her health status, the necessary procedures were performed and Roberta was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of Hospital do Coração in Balneário Camboriú.

I am following it, together with the Hospital staff, and keeping daily contact with the ICU doctors, and whenever requested, I provide information and necessary assistance regarding the surgeries I performed”.

Hospital São José, in Tijucas, said it would investigate the case, as well as the Civil Police.