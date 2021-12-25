The boy hero who at just 11 years old saved two people on the same day

Davyon Johnson rescued a choking classmate and rescued a woman from a fire in her home

An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, United States, was honored on December 15 for saving the lives of not one but two people on the same day.

Davyon Johnson has been named an honorary member of both the sheriff’s office and the police force, and has been recognized by the board of education in his hometown of Muskogee, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that night helped a woman escape her burning house,” wrote the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

