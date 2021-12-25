The Clone: ​​to get revenge on Jade, Said marries second wife





In the next installments of “The Clone”, Said (Dalton Vigh) will decide to have a second marriage in revenge against Jade (Giovanna Antonelli).

On the day of the celebration, Latiffa (Letícia Sabatella) will mourn the second marriage of her cousin’s husband. “I can’t stand it, Zoraide… Everyone in a party mood to see Said marry another woman,” she will vent.

“It’s really sad. When I remember Jade here in this room dressed as a bride, and look at that day she had the greatest security a woman can have, her husband’s love,” Zoraide will say.

“Jade threw her most precious thing into the wind to run after an illusion. No one comes back from the past, the Lucas of her dreams doesn’t exist anymore” will say Uncle Ali. “It doesn’t exist anymore, Jade, he was just a boy. Between the Lucas of today and the Lucas you met, a lifetime passed”, he added when he noticed his niece’s presence.

“Said could still give up on this marriage, couldn’t he?” Latiffa will ask. “I can’t ask Said for anything anymore, I can’t. This time I wouldn’t have the strength to take my marriage forward,” says Jade.

“Why? Said’s marriage won’t free you to live whatever you want. Even if he gave you a divorce, I wouldn’t accept you stepping into our customs, our religion and joining Lucas. You’re a Muslim , behave like a Muslim,” his uncle will rave.