The fascinating discovery of a ring from the Roman era with an image of Jesus as ‘the good shepherd’







The gold ring was described by the Israel Antiquities Authority as a “rare and exotic find” Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“Exotic and rare.”

This is how the Israel Antiquities Authority described a Roman-era gold ring with an image used by early Christians to symbolize Jesus. The piece was found by archaeologists on the Mediterranean coast of Israel.

The agency reported that the jewel has a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders.

In the Bible, Jesus describes himself as the “Good Shepherd”.

The ring was one of the items discovered in two shipwrecks near the ancient port of Caesarea.





Cargo and remains of its shattered hull were found scattered in shallow water Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority / BBC News Brasil

Other treasures found include hundreds of mid-3rd century Roman silver and bronze coins and a large shipment of early 14th-century silver coins.

Archaeologists have also found figures from Roman times, shaped like an eagle and a stage actor in a comic mask. In addition to bronze bells made to ward off evil spirits and a ring with a red gemstone carved with a lyre.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the remains of the ships’ hulls and their cargoes were found scattered on the seabed at a depth of about 4 meters.





The treasure includes hundreds of 3rd century silver and bronze Roman coins Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil





A figure with a comic mask was also found. Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“The ships were probably docked nearby and were destroyed by a storm,” said Jacob Sharvit of the agency’s Marine Archeology Unit.

Caesarea was home to one of the first Christian communities and, according to the New Testament, it was where the apostle Peter baptized Cornelius the Centurion, the first Gentile (not Jew, pagan, or foreigner) to convert to the Christian faith.

“This was the first case where a non-Jew was accepted into the Christian community,” explained Sharvit. “From then on, the Christian religion began to spread throughout the world.”