The fascinating discovery of a ring from the Roman era with an image of Jesus as ‘the good shepherd’

(December 22, 2021)

Gold ring from Roman times with a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd boy carrying a sheep on his shoulders, found in the Mediterranean Sea in Israel (December 22, 2021)

The gold ring was described by the Israel Antiquities Authority as a “rare and exotic find”

This is how the Israel Antiquities Authority described a Roman-era gold ring with an image used by early Christians to symbolize Jesus. The piece was found by archaeologists on the Mediterranean coast of Israel.

The agency reported that the jewel has a green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders.

In the Bible, Jesus describes himself as the “Good Shepherd”.

