The Lesson of Chilean Society – Politics

In 2011, in the Chile, students took to the streets to demand improvements in the education system. The size of the movement was comparable to the demonstrations that spread across the Brazil in 2013. The most interesting fact of the Chilean uprising is that, in order to achieve its goals, the young people who took to the streets later entered politics.

The president of the Student Federation and leader of the 2011 demonstrations, Camila Vallejo, was elected deputy in 2014 and is still in Congress today. His successor as president of the Federation, Gabriel Boric, has just become president of Chile. After being elected, Boric met with his predecessor, Sebastián Piñera, to arrange a civilized transition.

Boric is on the left, Piñera – the president who was notable for making Chile an example of vaccination in the pandemic – is on the right. The alternation between the two sides of the ideological spectrum is normal and healthy in democracies. The most important electoral battle, currently, is not between right and left. It’s between Democratic and authoritarian candidates.

We live in an era where authoritarians, instead of striking coups, compete in elections and, elected, erode democracy from within. It happened in Venezuela and Nicaragua, on the left, and in Hungary and Turkey, on the right.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden held a “democracy summit.” It was rightly criticized because its guest list favored American geopolitical interests – Poland, for example, whose government frequently undermines civil liberties, attended the summit.

The cleavage Biden suggests – between Democrats and authoritarians – is, however, legitimate.

Biden claims leadership of a broad bloc. “The defense of democracies brings the United States closer to the European Union”, says the Portuguese António Costa Pinto, who taught at Stanford and Georgetown and now teaches at the University of Lisbon. “It has been the great cause of the West since 1945 and today it faces new challenges, with the rise of China and populism.” Costa Pinto, one of the world’s leading experts on dictatorships, is interviewed in this week’s mini-podcast.

The exchange of experiences is healthy for democracies, which are also strengthened when civil society movements seek the institutional path. Such phenomenon, as the lawyer Pedro Abramovay observed in an article for the Estadão, represents the valorization of politics.

Outside politics there is no democratic solution to a country’s problems. This is the lesson of Chilean society for Brazil.

To know more

Mini-podcast with António Costa Pinto:

Analysis of the Chilean election by Pedro Abramovay, published in Estadão;

Analysis of the Chilean election by Brian Winter, from Americas Quarterly, published in Estadão;

Editorial by Estadão on the Chilean elections.