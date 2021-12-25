The looks that the famous chose for the Christmas dinner

The looks that the famous chose for the Christmas dinner

It wasn’t just you who got ready to stay in the living room at home: the famous also participated in the tradition!

Check out the looks that celebrities like Wesley Safadão, Vera Fischer and Carolina Dieckmann chose to spend Christmas.

The looks of the famous for the Christmas dinner

Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 9

Zilu Camargo

Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner

Reproduction/Instagram

Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree with an orange cleavage - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 9

Vera Fischer

Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree in an orange decoto.

Reproduction/Instagram

Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 9

Graciele Lacerda

Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree

Reproduction/Instagram

Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 9

Carol Dias and Kaka

Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo

Reproduction/Instagram

Carolina Dieckmann shows off her Christmas look - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 9

Carolina Dietmann

Carolina Dietmann shows off her Christmas look

Reproduction/Instagram

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 9

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children

Reproduction/Instagram

Talita Younan celebrates Isabel's first Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

7 / 9

Talita Younan and Isabel

Talita Younan celebrates Isabel’s first Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 9

Ze Neto

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children

Reproduction/Instagram

Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 9

christian

Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children

Reproduction/Instagram

