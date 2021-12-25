The looks that the famous chose for the Christmas dinner
It wasn’t just you who got ready to stay in the living room at home: the famous also participated in the tradition!
Check out the looks that celebrities like Wesley Safadão, Vera Fischer and Carolina Dieckmann chose to spend Christmas.
The looks of the famous for the Christmas dinner
Zilu Camargo
Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner
Reproduction/Instagram
Vera Fischer
Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree in an orange decoto.
Reproduction/Instagram
Graciele Lacerda
Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree
Reproduction/Instagram
Carol Dias and Kaka
Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo
Reproduction/Instagram
Carolina Dietmann
Carolina Dietmann shows off her Christmas look
Reproduction/Instagram
Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas
Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children
Reproduction/Instagram
Talita Younan and Isabel
Talita Younan celebrates Isabel’s first Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
Ze Neto
Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children
Reproduction/Instagram
christian
Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children
Reproduction/Instagram
