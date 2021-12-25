the magical year of Zaracho at Atlético-MG

When he arrived at Atlético-MG, in October 2020, Mathias Zaracho was one of Argentina’s main promises. The player left Racing to become the most expensive signing in the history of Rooster at the time, in a negotiation that revolved around R$33 million for 50% of the athlete’s rights. However, the young man took a long time to release under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, closing last season, generating some suspicion about his performance.

Zaracho arrived in Belo Horizonte at just 22 years old and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was a complicated period of adaptation not only in relation to the country and language, but also to Brazilian football. With Sampaoli he didn’t have a streak of games and this made the athlete take longer to feel confident. To make matters worse, a muscle injury took him out of the entire month of January this year, when the Brasileirão was in its decisive phase amid the extended calendar because of the pandemic.

turn of key

With the departure of Sampaoli, Atlético started the 2021 season under the command of the club’s permanent assistant, Lucas Gonçalves. It was with him that Zaracho won streak of games while the team considered starting rested in the first rounds of the State. The performances were becoming convincing and the fans started to get excited about the player. But soon the Argentine had one more challenge: gaining the confidence of coach Cuca.

Cuca arrived a short time later to take over the Rooster. The first hire requested by the coach was defensive midfielder Tchê Tchê, with whom he had already worked at Palmeiras and São Paulo, and who has already arrived in the debut against Cruzeiro, taking space from Zaracho. This situation, in fact, was one of the first weariness of Cuca with the fan, who demanded the presence of Zaracho among the 11 initials.

Top scorer’s nose and great goals

Zaracho regained the title with Cuca and ended the year in the team’s second top scorer, alongside Eduardo Vargas, with 13 goals and behind Hulk, who scored 36 times. The athlete became Rooster’s surprise element in the area, with a good performance in the conclusion of the plays. Despite being a midfielder, the Argentine started to step more and more in the area, scoring goals that, in addition to being important, were in most cases very beautiful.

“It cost me a little to adapt. It was another game, the first time I left a club. With Sampaoli, there were times when I joined, others not. I needed a little more confidence. I gained confidence when my teammates were off and I was I could play more matches. Today I am more adapted to the club and the city,” said the player in a conversation with the press in the middle of the season.