‘The Voice Brasil’: Marcos Mion congratulates Michel Teló for his sixth and compares him to Michael Jordan; understand! | 2021

Teló was thrilled with the conquest of his pupil on social media, and he did not celebrate alone. Famous people and friends from the country, like Marcos Mion, Bruno Cardoso and Léo Pain, insisted on leaving their messages of affection and success. And a lot of curious things emerged from these comments! 🧐

Michael Jordan jealous?

Teló’s morale is so high that Mion has compared him to Michael Jordan. Who can can!

2 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Marcos Mion celebrates the victory of Michel Teló and Giuliano Eriston — Photo: reprint Instagram

And Bruno Cardoso, lead singer of Sorriso Maroto? The singer gave a wonderful idea. Have you ever wondered if Teló really takes this talent scout agency seriously?

3 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Bruno Cardoso, from Sorriso Maroto, comments on Teló's victory — Photo: Instagram reproduction

Léo Pain, season 7 champion, insisted on congratulating his coach. Can you imagine how many memories this victory must bring?

4 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Léo Pain celebrates Michel Teló's victory — Photo: reprint Instagram

Singers Juninho Campos and Bruninho were also impressed with yet another delivery of the sertanejo. Is it coming: ‘tips with Teló’?

5 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Juninho Campos comments on Michel Teló's victory — Photo: Instagram reproduction

6 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Singer Bruninho was thrilled with Teló's victory — Photo: Instagram reproduction

Singer Samuel Deolli made many people laugh with his comment about the years of luck/bad luck.

7 of 7 'The Voice Brasil': Samuel Deolli plays with Teló's victory — Photo: Instagram reproduction