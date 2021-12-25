Third dose of AstraZeneca increases Ômicron antibodies by 2.7 times

Conclusion is from an independent study carried out by researchers from different institutions, including Fiocruz and Oxford University

A new study, as yet unreviewed, shows that a third dose gives vaccine gives AstraZeneca increases the levels of antibodies Against the Ômicron variant. The research was carried out independently by researchers from different institutions, including researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and of the Oxford University. According to the vice president of Production and Innovation in Health at Fiocruz, Marco Krieger, the data presented show that the booster dose is capable of increasing the presence of neutralizing antibodies 2.7 times. Serum obtained from individuals one month after receiving the third application neutralizes the new strain at levels similar to those found in studies involving the first and second doses with other strains. For researchers, the result was considered encouraging. The study analyzed blood samples from people infected with the coronavirus, those vaccinated with three doses and others who had already tested positive for the Covid-19.

*With information from the reporter Victor Moraes