this Fiat Uno is the most modern in Brazil

The Fiat Uno story is coming to an end with the launch of the Fiat Uno Ciao, a farewell (and limited to just 250 units) series of the iconic hatch launched in 1984. But not even the latest compact copies are as complete as the Fiat Uno Mille 2004 by the miner Wagner Amâncio.

That history started four years ago, more specifically in November 2017. That’s when Wagner decided to change his Honda CB300R motorcycle into the compact. The beginning, it is worth mentioning, was very troubled, with the risk of a permanent separation for two consecutive times.

Cheaper than gasoline! Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$ 6.90

“It was a kind of crazy exchange, ‘in the dark’ as they say. I didn’t inspect the car very well”, says Amâncio. The lack of inspection took its toll: the hatch was in poor condition, with rust spots on the fenders and a spar, broken bumpers and headlights, bad tires and compromised paintwork.

“I was very upset and dismayed after I saw the real situation of the car. I thought about returning it, but I had already signed the receipt and it was a ‘key in key’ exchange, so I decided to continue with it”, he added.

From there, Wagner started leaving the car with his face. He bought new tyres, original 13-inch alloy wheels (to replace the steel wheels with hubcaps that mimicked the old Palio Weekend Adventure wheels), replaced bumpers, fenders, and fitted the Mille’s wheel box frames. Way, released years after the production of this Uno.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive world with what you like and need to know the most. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

As far as the eye can see, everything was going very well. However, the engine was still not in the best condition. Wagner got his hands dirty and rectified himself, with his father’s help, the 1.0 Fire engine with 55 hp and 8.5 kgfm. No mechanical modifications were made, remaining the original set.

Uno or Argo?

Before customization, however, the entire interior was dismantled to treat the rust. It also received an asphalt blanket and felt that, according to the owner, guarantees acoustic and thermal insulation that the Fiat Uno has never had.

“Until then, my intention was to leave the One completely original. However, I found the seats very uncomfortable and I found seats from new Hyundai HB20s at an excellent price, and from there I continued to customize”, said Wagner.

Changing the steering wheel, which was in terrible condition, was a chapter in its own right. “I ended up buying the steering wheel of the Grand Siena with sound controls, but it didn’t have a radio. I really wanted to be multimedia, but I couldn’t find a place on the panel where I could adapt. Until one day I found the Fiat Argo multimedia center and it was perfect on the Mille panel”, he says.

Continues after advertising

Installing multimedia on a model that wasn’t designed for it was a real saga. It took five months of study to make it work. “I couldn’t find anything on the internet about the installation, but with the help of a friend and on the basis of the workaround, we did it,” says Wagner.

“After that, I bought the Fiat Toro steering wheel and the remote start stop, which gave the car a new lease of life. “But the Toro steering wheel was short-lived at Mille. As soon as the Nova Strada was launched, the wheel of the truck was chosen as the fourth model that the Mille would have on its journey.

Born in Belo Horizonte (MG), Wagner, in addition to being an executive assistant, also works by reselling automotive parts over the internet – which favors the customization of his car, as he has access to lower prices.

One of the most recent acquisitions was the custom grille with Fiat Flag (the symbol with the colors of Italy, present in all recent launches of the brand), which Wagner uses only in vintage car meetings.

Share this article via:

“I can say that if I had bought all the parts at the table value, I would have already spent around R$ 15,000 – more than the value of the car itself”, he guaranteed, without mentioning the actual expense.

In addition to this advantage, Wagner created, a year and a half ago, an Instagram profile for the modernized Mille. The page @unomillesilveredition, where he shows all the evolution and news of the car, has already accumulated over 10,000 followers.

“I only created the account thanks to the encouragement of my friends @unoredmille and @rafaadouno – who even created the name of my profile – without them I don’t think I would have exposed the project”, he says.

Working on Instagram, Wagner managed to get some partnerships with auto parts and has been helping other Uno lovers to modernize their cars. According to him, it is “very gratifying”.

Wagner’s intention is to continue investing in Uno to make it even more modern, even as it is his day-to-day car. And not. He no longer thinks about getting rid of the much loved Mille.

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss the exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and get digital access