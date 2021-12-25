‘This is making me sick’ · TV News

Accused by Maiara of having betrayed her at a concert the day before Christmas, Fernando Zor rejected her ex’s version and said she was blocked by the singer on social networks and on WhatsApp. According to the countryman, the couple’s most recent crisis was triggered after he responded with an emoji from his heart a message of “I love you” from the artist.

In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, this Saturday (25), the duo from Sorocaba announced that they went to a bar with live music after a show in Paraná, on Thursday night (23). At the site, he took some photos with fans and that made “haters” fill Maiara’s head.

“Do you know why that happens? Because there were a lot of women. There were women? There were women! And, like, everybody close, but there’s nothing. Do you think I would do something? There isn’t one!”, he claimed .

The countryman said that he has not spoken with his ex for two days and that he was not contacted by her before being blocked on social networks and accused of treason.

She doesn’t talk to me. She went away, said ‘I love you’, I was on the road and I sent a heart. Like, she didn’t call me anymore, didn’t call, didn’t call. Then she sees the batteries, everything, and she just doesn’t care! She was on the manager’s farm… Only, like that, she didn’t call. She didn’t talk to me for two days.

“For a simple message, which she sent ‘I love you’ I sent a heart and she thought I was being ‘cold’. And nothing ever happened, you know? It’s hard, man! This is making me sick…”, he claimed the singer, who tried to talk to his sister-in-law Maraisa after being blocked, but was also ignored.

new separation

On Friday night (24), Maiara accused her boyfriend of cheating in a sequence of videos posted on Instagram’s Stories tool. “Good night to you who got a pair of horns for Christmas. It was all I needed to end the year with a golden key. Marília Mendonça, I should have listened to you. Zero responsibility! It’s never too late, guys”, he wrote .

According to reports heard by Maiara, Fernando would have stayed with a woman who watched the show in Paraná. A video published by journalist Fábia Oliveira shows the singer dancing with a fan on stage.

The relationship between the sertanejos lasted three years, but it was always marked by comings and goings, with attacks of jealousy and accusations on both sides. The last breakup had happened in September, when the pair from Sorocaba didn’t like a night out between Maiara in Miami with Anitta. Reconciliation came after the death of Marília Mendonça.