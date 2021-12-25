Tiago Leifert cries a lot with tribute on The Voice

Tiago Leifert cried a lot when receiving a tribute during the final of “The Voice Brasil” this Thursday (24). The presenter, who leaves TV Globo after 13 years, said he was surprised by the affectionate messages from the technicians and from Andre Marques, who got emotional when talking about Tiago.

“I can’t speak (cry). Thank you guys. They took me completely by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it. I was watching the final. I’m even against honor. If I were there, I wouldn’t let it be done (crying). I was really moved. . I’m going to miss you a lot,” he began, who joked with yet another victory for Michel Teló in the attraction. “Teló won. Stop it, old man. Come and retire with me, get out of there, it’s no longer possible,” he said.

Tiago said he still feels part of the network. “I thought that today I would feel like a former employee, a former presenter. I thought it was going to hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It hasn’t changed. It won’t. It will never change. I still feel a part of it all there, even far away. It will never pass, because it’s too strong. It’s really love. Thanks to the biggest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thanks to my directors and colleagues in all areas.” he said, his voice breaking.

Claudinha spoke about the importance of the presenter on TV. “Tiago is a school, a guy ready for communication”. IZA added: “He was born for this!”

On stage, the team also joked, saying that he must be crying at home with such emotion. “I can’t speak…thank you guys…Thank you! Thanks everyone. Voices, technicians…I’ll show it to my daughter when she grows up…Thanks Lulu, Iza, Claudinha, Telozinho, Brown, Dani, Ivete… I’m going to show Lua when she grows up. They took me completely by surprise because I wasn’t expecting it, no, I was watching the final, nobody told me anything that there would be anything… I’m even against honor. I wouldn’t have let it happen there. But I was really moved, I think you can tell. Thank you, see? I’ll miss you a lot.”, said Tiago.

understand the controversy

Ícaro Silva was speculated as one of the participants for “BBB 22”, but the actor not only denied that he will be in the program, but also detonated the TV Globo reality show.

Leifert decided to ride the wave of criticism of Icarus, and joined the fray by defending the program he led for five years.

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on that one, but it’s not personal when you write it on the social network,” Leifert said.

“Not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in that last aê (sic)!”, Tiago Leifert.

After the presenter’s letter, Ícaro Silva spoke about the letter that Tiago Leifert published. In an outburst, he addressed the presenter’s attacks and insinuated that the journalist achieved success by having ‘relative in the right place’. He also stated that the former commander of the reality show did not take a similar stand on cases of racism and machismo in the house.

“I read your letter and was positively touched by the contemplation of your time. I imagine that to have written such a text (which did not happen in the cases of racism, religious intolerance, misogyny, homophobia and sexual abuse in the program you presented) it is because of fact I crossed you, which sincerely flatters me as an artist. It’s amazing how there are things that pass by and others that interrupt our peace, right?”, needled Ícaro.

Joseph’s interpreter of Secret Truths continued: “I’ve known many boys in my life who based their opinions on the systematic logic of money. Boys with nothing special. Not talented, not handsome, not anything, but who had the proper look and submission , in addition to a relative in the right place, you know? I think you know.” Tiago Leifert is the son of Gilberto Leifert, one of those responsible for TV Globo’s commercial sector.

Icarus also explained that he does not hate realities in general and took a stand on the statement that he should “become an adult”. In addition, he spoke about the accusation that the “BBB” had paid his salary.

“‘Being an adult’ and an artist in the media environment is precisely to be aware of the country’s cultural deficiencies and contribute in some way to remedying them. If I work at the station you came from, it is because it is as plural as the Brazilian state and is home to (I’m surprised you didn’t notice) In a way, both those who are in the running, and those who were born with the ‘correct’ surname,” he said.

“Possibly, you’ll never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be featured, hired or employed, she needs to be really excellent. So you can’t be paying my salary, Tiago. If it weren’t for my talent, my story, my trajectory, a daily ‘son-of-a-bitch’ fight and that pretty face I don’t think I’d even be alive. It’s my delivery that pays my salary,” he continued.

The actor recalled the impact of his participation in the “Show dos Famosos”, when he won when performing an interpretation of Beyoncé. “I imagine running shoes are comfortable, but I literally had to put on high heels, tights, a wig and perform like the greatest entertainment diva in history to get the country to start looking at me. And that’s because I already had a 22-year career in It’s just that my father is a civil servant, you know? I don’t think he knows.”

Icarus concluded with votes for James. “Overall, I understand you’re dealing with personal issues. I really do want light and protection in your life and I think it would be wise to focus there on ‘interrupting your peace.’