Tiago Leifert falls into tears with tribute on The Voice Brasil: ‘love’

Tiago Leifert is moved by the tribute (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The Voice Brasil honored Tiago Leifert with a video of almost five minutes during the final of the reality show, which took place this Thursday (23). The presenter, whose departure from TV Globo was announced in September this year, received praise from former co-workers and had his career remembered. Following the program at home, Tiago was surprised by the tribute and could not contain his tears.

“I can’t speak. Thanks, guys. I’ll show it to my daughter when she grows up. Thanks, TV Globo. They took me completely by surprise, I was watching the final because the final. Nobody said anything to me. I’m against honor. If I had had I wasn’t going to let them do it,” said Tiago on Instagram.

“I was very moved, you can tell. I’m going to miss you a lot,” added the presenter, visibly moved.



Leifert later posted the tribute on his Instagram feed and wrote a thank-you text.

“I thought today I would feel like a former employee, a former presenter. I thought it would hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It hasn’t. It won’t. It will never change. I keep feeling a part of it all. Oh, even far away. It’ll never pass, because it’s too strong. Love, really. Thank you, the biggest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thank you to my directors and colleagues in all areas. I’ll show this video to my daughter when she grows up, and hopefully not life she is as lucky as I was,” he celebrated.



The winner of the tenth edition of the program was Giuliano Eriston, with 33.98% of the votes. He sang the song Luz do Sol, by Caetano Veloso, and was part of Michel Tel’s team, who has already won the reality show six times.

