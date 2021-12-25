Tiago Leifert stopped following 14 people after fighting with Ícaro Silva

The confusion between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva is still causing a stir. After the actor called the BBB “Big Boster Brazil”, the former presenter of the attraction came out in defense of the reality. The actor from Verdades Secretas 2 then replied in a letter published on social networks, and received the support of famous people hired by TV Globo, including former participants in the confinement.

Indignant with his peers, Leifert failed to follow several celebrities. In addition to Thelma Assis, BBB20 champion, Babu Santana and Manu Gavassi, from the same edition of the program, and Clara Buarque, granddaughter of Chico Buarque and daughter of Carlinhos Brown, the list also includes 10 other people.

The statement bothered people on social media, some ex-BBBs and even Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the program. The journalist criticized the author’s comment and asked Icaro to respect the people who work on the program.reproduction

“Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you. By the way, not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!”, wrote Tiago in an Instagram publicationreproduction

“If you really believe in what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never again accept work from any company that promotes entertainment that you think is bad”, criticized the former presenter again.Disclosure

Internet users criticized the actor’s attitude. “Are you saying that you were received on the basis of hatred, but your comment was very characteristic of the hate dynamic that circulates on tt: full of arrogance” and “Amadoh, get off this stage” were some of the negative feedbacksreproduction

On the other hand, Icarus also had those who supported him. In the comments of the publication made by him, famous people, including ex-BBBs, came out in defense of the actorreproduction

Names such as Manu Gavassi, Babu Santana, Thelma Assis, Fabiula Nascimento and Thiago Lacerda left heartfelt emojis in Ícaro’s postReproduction/Facebook

Tiago, in turn, unfollowed former BBB participants who interacted in support of the artist’s position

“I conclude by deeply thanking my ‘ex-bbbs’ friends who called me or sent me messages of support and understanding. Only those who live ‘show business’ know. Kiss!”, concluded the artistAgNews

That number could be even higher, depending on how many profiles the former BBB presenter has followed since December 22, when the bullshit increased. The fact is that he followed 501 people and, today, he follows 487.

Ícaro Silva, on the other hand, saw his number of followers boom on Instagram. With such repercussion, he has earned more than 100 thousand follows since he criticized the program and already has more than 1 million.

