Tiago Leifert’s father makes a text defending his son: ‘It was time’

Gilberto Leifert posted a text in the comments of a publication by his son, Tiago Leifert, to defend him against Ícaro Silva’s comments insinuating that the former BBB presenter had privileges at Globo for being the son of a director of the commercial area.

The publicist, who held a leading position at the network for 30 years, snapped: “The favorite sport of Brazilians is not football. It’s speaking ill of others.”

Gilberto Leifert came to his son’s defense in a text posted in the comments of a publication by Tiago Image: Reproduction

He begins the text by saying that Tiago “maybe he doesn’t like to see his father dealing with this topic in public, but it was time”. Then, he says that he never interfered in his son’s work — but he recognizes that Tiago’s bosses were his colleagues.

I never got involved in matters concerning your work. That was our rule of the game (mine and yours) and my peers assumed it. Gilberto Leifert

“Putting the child on the small screen and exposing him to the daily scrutiny of the board, the public, the advertising market and critics is not the mildest and least flamboyant form of nepotism”, argues Gilberto.

The advertiser says that he “already saw the potential” of his son when he introduced him to TV Gazeta at age 16, when Tiago had his first experience as a reporter (without pay, he points out). Gilberto recalls his son’s college experience in the United States and concludes: “Don’t worry about those who deny our merits and belittle our achievements.”

Check the text in full:

James: You might not like to see your father dealing with this topic in public. But it was time. I’m seventy years old and I grew up watching the Brazilian nation live with impunity; denying people’s merit, suspecting the honesty and integrity of those who succeed. The favorite sport of Brazilians is not football. It’s the bad-mouthing of others.

Therefore, the beautiful tribute paid to him yesterday by Globo and his colleagues at The Voice Brasil was touching and deserved. The clip recalled his trajectory and I felt very happy. Not just because I’m your father, but because I was your colleague. We never work in the same area. You initially in an affiliated broadcaster, then in SporTV, in Journalism/Sport and then in Entertainment. Me in Commercial. My former colleagues, who were his bosses, immediately recognized his talent, preparation and dedication.

In the Globo structure in which I worked for thirty years, the directors always had autonomy to hire and fire… in their own area. In fact, I never got involved in matters concerning your work. That was our rule of the game (mine and yours) and my peers assumed it. I could never hire someone for Journalism, for example. It was his qualities that boosted and sustained his career at Globo.

Putting your child on the small screen and exposing him to the daily scrutiny of the board, the public, the advertising market and critics is not the smoothest and least flamboyant form of nepotism. By the way, anyone who knows Globo knows that no young journalist, aged just 28, “wins” the responsibility and challenge of editing Globo Esporte de São Paulo because he is the son of a senior official. And no employee (at the time there were more than eight thousand), just for being the son of a director, “deserves” the confidence of being able to say what he/she wants? your jokes, your scoldings, your speeches? in leading audience programs, broadcast live, such as Big Brother Brasil or replacing the giant Fausto Silva.

Looking back, I’m sure I acted correctly when I introduced him to television in 1996 to work as a field reporter for Desafio ao Galo, without pay, on TV Gazeta/SP. You were sixteen years old and I already saw your potential, which was developed and honed in the United States. There, you weren’t “Globo’s principal’s son” when, at times, your name was inscribed on the “Dean List”—the dean’s list, which includes the best students at the University of Miami.

And because you were an excellent student and had a vocation, you were interned in Journalism at the National Broadcasting Company, NBC, one of the biggest networks in the world, where no one had ever heard my name. It’s not easy for a young Brazilian to think, write and express themselves professionally in another culture, and you had done it and from NBC came the first invitation to work in the United States, but you preferred to come back.

Your mother, your sister and I also thought it was great to have you back, even though you had no job in sight, but you left us again and went to work in the interior of São Paulo, where you revealed what you had come from in the unforgettable [programa] VanguardMix. I know that it was not easy for you to get here and that your decision to leave the Globo we love is part of a project of personal and professional fulfillment that is in full development, and that will certainly be successful.

Don’t worry about those who deny our merits and belittle our achievements. Be concerned, yes, defend your beliefs, be honest, loyal, decent, generous; a good boss, a good friend, a good son, a good husband, and a good father, as indeed he has been. Our family is very proud of you and yesterday, watching The Voice, I felt fulfilled when I saw on Globo the surname Leifert associated with so much content treated with sensitivity and ethics. Kiss from your admirer Gilberto.

In time: I know you have a special fascination for outer space. The other day I sent my resume to Jeff Bessos and Elon Musk. If I’m hired, I’ll get you a little ship captain’s mouth.