Ticket office: Atlético-MG projects gross income of R$ 1.5 million per game on average for 2022 | athletic-mg

In the year that just ended, the most victorious in Galo’s history, Mineirão was only 100% released in half of Atlético’s 14 games with the return of the fans at Gigante da Pampulha. R$46.9 million were collected grossly. An average of R$ 3.35 million. In terms of net income, the total for 2021 was BRL 34,726,729.82.

Atlético’s 2022 budget outlines two premises to reach the BRL 53 million at the box office. See below what is written in the document:

– The projection made has general assumptions (I) full public release with 100% of authorized capacity throughout the year and (ii) Estádio Mineirão as the venue for the 35 matches to be played by Atlético as home team during the 2022 season. was carried out considering the club’s history in recent years and a rationale that includes grouping the matches that will be played into categories (tiers) according to the importance and attractiveness of the public.