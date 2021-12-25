TikTok’s algorithm is designed to trap you; understand | Technology

Bruno Ignacio TikTok’s Algorithm is made to trap you

There are four main goals for the TikTok algorithm: “user value”, “long-term user value”, “creator value” and “platform value”. The list is contained in a document titled “TikTok Algo 101,” produced by the TikTok engineering team in Beijing.

The content is revealing about how the most successful video app has built such a fun and, in the eyes of some, addictive product.

A company spokeswoman, Hilary McQuaide, confirmed the authenticity of the text and said it was written to explain to unskilled workers how the algorithm works.

The document provides a new level of detail about the application, providing insights from both a mathematical point of view and the company’s understanding of human nature that help explain why it’s so hard not to use it.

The document also reveals details of the company’s connection to its Chinese parent, ByteDance, as the US Department of Commerce prepares a report assessing whether TikTok poses a security risk to the United States.

TikTok has publicly shared the outlines of its recommendation system, saying it takes into account factors including likes and comments, as well as video information such as captions, sounds and hashtags.

The document, on the other hand, shows that to reach the goal of daily addition of users, it uses two parameters: retention and time spent. The app wants to keep the user there as long as possible.

For Guillaume Chaslot, founder of the Algo Transparency group, based in Paris, the system indicates that the time spent is a key factor. According to him, the algorithm tries to make people become addicted, rather than giving them what they really want. The group studied YouTube’s referral system.

The document provides an approximate equation of how videos are scored, in which a prediction driven by machine learning and actual user behavior is added together for each of the three parameters: likes, comments and playtime, as well as an indication of that the video was displayed.

Some US analysts see TikTok as a profound threat; others see worry as a kind of mindless panic.

Something like the dread Americans nearing middle age felt when their parents warned them of the risk of never getting a job if they posted details of their lives on social media. After all, many other products, from social networks to banks and credit cards, collect even more accurate data about their users.