time and how to watch today (12/24)

This Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve, the Mass of the Rooster 2021 is celebrated. The celebration commanded by Pope Francis can be watched live on the internet and will also be shown on Rede Globo, recorded, a little later.

How to watch the Mass of the Rooster 2021?

The Mass of the Rooster starts at 7:30 pm Vatican local time. In Brazil, the celebration will be shown live from 3:30 pm, Brasília time, on TV Canção Nova, and from midnight on Rede Globo.

Whoever wants to follow the mass in real time, TV Canção Nova will show the celebration at the indicated time. It is also possible to watch it over the internet, on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel. Since last year, the time for mass, which used to take place around 9 pm, has been pushed forward due to measures to contain covid-19.

THE Globo Network will also show the Missa do Galo, traditionally at 00h. To watch, simply tune in to the channel or access GloboPlay, a streaming platform that frees up the station’s signal upon registration.

Why does the celebration have this name?

There are some theories for the Rooster Mass to be named, but the origin of the term is uncertain. The most famous theory is that a rooster would have crowed at midnight on the day Jesus Christ was born, December 25th. This would be the only time the animal sang at a different time to announce the arrival of the son of God.

There is also the hypothesis that farmers in a region of Spain killed a rooster, before midnight, and took it to church so that the animal could be distributed among the poorest people who had nothing to eat on Christmas Eve.

Others explain that the name of the Mass of the Rooster was created after an expression of Pope Sixtus III, who suggested the creation of the celebration of the birth of Christ “at the time the rooster crows”. However, there are controversies and many argue that the mass was created by São Telesforo, in the year 143.

