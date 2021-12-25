Title against Palmeiras the main act of the Corinthians Under-17 team in 2021; see retrospective

The year of the Corinthians Under-17 team ended with the great title of the Campeonato Paulista against Palmeiras, won in the middle of Allianz Parque. Despite this, the season was full of ups and downs at Parque São Jorge. See the retrospective below.

Table of Contents January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

As the 2020 season was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols, the month of January was a vacation for most athletes from Timão’s U-17 team.

Earlier this year, Davi, from the Under-17 team, said goodbye to the club on his social networks. The goalkeeper arrived at Corinthians as a reinforcement for the 2016 season and said goodbye to the club after five years at Parque São Jorge

February

In the second month of the year, the category started to have more movement. On the 2nd, Alex, the new coordinator of the youth categories, introduced himself to the players. Days later, the former player and Danilo trained together in the youth teams at Timão.

Guilherme Biro, one of the main names on the team, was called up for the Brazilian Under-17 team. In addition, two signings appeared at Parque São Jorge: goalkeeper Gustavo and attacking midfielder Alysson Alexandre.

March

On account of Covid-19, the training of the Under-17 team was stopped. On the other hand, Guilherme Biro was enrolled to compete in the Campeonato Paulista in the professional team.

Continuing the season, Timãozinho met his table in the Brazilian U-17 Championship. The tournament would start in May.

April

The month of April started with a huge embezzlement. Forward Arllan Pedro suffered an injury to his left knee during training in the category.

In preparation for the Brazilian Championship, the Under-17 team returned to training. The training took place at the Corinthians Base CT.

May

May arrived and finally the Corinthians Under-17 team returned to play. For Brasileirão, Timãozinho beat Internacional in their debut. After that, some stumbling blocks: draw against Atlético Mineiro, defeat against Fortaleza and draw against Vasco.

Off field, the base boys visited the club’s memorial located inside Parque São Jorge. In addition, Timão closed the hiring of Pedro Marques.

June

In a month that marked the arrival of Carlos Brazil at Corinthians, Timão had three players called up for the Brazilian Under-17 team: the goalkeeper Kaue, the left-back William Biro and the right-back Leo Manna.

On the field, Timãozinho got complicated in the Brazilian Championship. Despite two good victories against Sport and Santos, Gustavo Almeida’s team lost to Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense.

July

In early July, bad news. Despite having beaten Chapecoense in an away game, Timãozinho was unable to avoid being disqualified in the first phase of the Brasileirão.

As a result, nine players were promoted to the U-20 team: Kaue, Renato, Luiz Filipe, Leo Maná, Guilherme Biro, Thomas Argentino, Pedrinho, Kayke Ferreira and Murilo. In addition, three more contracts were made: João Victor, Victor and Marcio.

August

Corinthians full-backs Leo Mana and Guilherme Biro were called up by coach Paulo Victor Gomes, from the Brazilian Under-17 team. Also, the Timon. signed the first professional contract of defensive midfielder Thomas Rafael.

In the first game of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship, Timãozinho secured the three points. The opponent for the debut was Guarani.

September

September came and with it good victories in the Paulista Championship arrived. Gustavo Almeida’s team had 100% success and won Rio Branco, União Barbarense, Independente de Limeira, Salto and Guarani.

Off the field, Timão saw two players being announced by new clubs. Midfielder João Gabriel Costa Cesco went to Roma, Italy, while defender Miguel Henrique closed with São Paulo.

October

Outside the field, Timon continued to act behind the scenes. The Parque São Jorge club announced the professional contracts of Felipe Longo and Gabriel Moscardo.

After managing to finish the first phase with 100% success, with new victories against Rio Branco, União Barbarense, Independente de Limeira and Salto, Timão tied with Ponte Preta in the debut of the second phase.

November

According to the calculation of the my helm, one of the main names in the Corinthians base would be in the crosshairs of the professional team. This is Pedro, who alternated between the U-15 and U-17 in 2021.

In Paulistão, two more consecutive draws: Comercial and Desportivo Brasil. After the setbacks, the team returned to playing well and won against Desportivo Brasil, Comercial and Ponte Preta.

December

The last month of the year was marked by the final phase of the Campeonato Paulista. In the quarterfinals, Timãozinho faced Desportivo Brasil. With victories in the round-trips, the team moved to the semi-finals with an aggregate of 5-0.

In the semifinal, Gustavo Almeida’s team dispatched São Paulo. After winning the first game away from home by 1-0, Timão drew 1-1 at Fazendinha and reached the grand final.

The big decision was marked by a Derby. In the first game, Timãozinho lost 3-1, even playing at Fazendinha. Days later, the result was reversed with a 2-0 victory and the title was guaranteed with a thrilling victory on penalties in the middle of Allianz Parque.

See more at: Corinthians U-17.