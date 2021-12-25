Title as a technician, identification and new role: René Simões returns to Coritiba after 12 years | coritiba

Back to Coritiba, the now leader René Simões will have a new challenge in football. He will take on a new role, that of sporting head, and will need to prove on a daily basis more than just his identification with the club. He was Serie B champion in 2007 as a coach, and also coached the team two years later.

René Simões takes over from Newton Drummond, who was fired after accessing Serie A, in November. The position involves taking care of the coordination of physical preparation, recruitment and prospecting and training, in addition to being effective behind the scenes.

The leader, therefore, needs to have a good relationship and move through the different sectors of the thigh. Another responsibility is to optimize processes within the flagship: football.

Within the organizational chart of Coritiba, Renén Simões will be below the football executive, who is without a professional, and the G-6 alviverde. The importance is the same as that of Lucas Pedrozo, administrative head.

The last time he worked as a manager was in 2013, for Vasco, and it lasted only six months. For two years straight, Simões refused invitations to return to the Thigh to be football director, in 2016 and 2017. His retirement as a coach happened four years ago.

During this period, the professional said he was “technical coaching” and worked with Fábio Carille and Zé Ricardo, among the best known names. He used football experience to give tips on managing people.

An assumed white thigh, René Simões has already given statements about his affection for the Alto da Glória club and that he only did not train their rival Athletico because of this identification.

He was the coach of the first Coxa title in Serie B, in 2007. At the time, there were 21 wins, six draws and 11 defeats, with 69 points added. The utilization was 60.5%.

Two years later, René Simões returned to the vacancy of Ivo Wortmann, in April, and ended up being fired at Brasileirão in 2009, in August. Coritiba ended the competition relegated to Serie B.

1 of 2 René Simões, passing through Coritiba, 12 years ago — Photo: Disclosure René Simões, visiting Coritiba for 12 years — Photo: Disclosure

The cast of Coritiba re-appears on January 3rd. The debut at Paranaense takes place on January 22, against Cianorte, at Couto Pereira.