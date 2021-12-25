TJ maintains conviction of company that did not deliver Christmas dinner – News

The 18th Chamber of Private Law of the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) upheld the decision of judge Samira de Castro Lorena, who sentenced a delivery company to indemnify, for material and moral damages, a customer who ordered a Christmas dinner that he did not was delivered. The material repair was fixed at R$304.72 and the pain and suffering at R$3,000.

According to the records, the author ordered a Christmas dinner through an app, which would be delivered by a driver linked to the app. The order never arrived at the specified place. Contacted, the company argued that the delivery person’s motorcycle had a flat tire, contradicting the data on the digital platform itself.

The rapporteur of the case, judge Israel Góes dos Anjos, considered excerpts from the CDC (Consumer Defense Code), the context of the situation and the company’s lack of effort to solve the problem to fix the amount to be paid for moral damages.

“The author’s feeling of impotence due to the facts narrated is clear, since there were several complaints and attempts to solve the problem, with the defendant’s agents acting with total indifference”, he concluded.

The judgment, by unanimous vote, was attended by judges Henrique Rodriguero Clavisio and Hélio Faria.

