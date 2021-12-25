Tonico poisons ally to get rid of investigation in In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will commit another assassination in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The deputy will deceive Horácio Aioli (Marco Marcondes) and poison his ally to erase the traces of the crimes he committed and escape the investigation of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in the telenovela of the six on Globo.

The spy will despair when he learns that the emperor already knows that he helped to pass on false information about the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). At the this Saturday’s chapter (25 ) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the villain will visit Horario and will lie shamelessly.

“Calm down, I have good news! I even brought wine! You were a great help, that’s why I got you a prize: a transfer to the Brazilian Delegation in Paris, the most coveted! How about that?” “Paris? That’s wonderful, but… And the investigation?”, the man will ask.

“Now comes the best: I pulled my strings and the investigation is over! We’re free!” Horacio will be a little suspicious, but will end up falling for the lie of Alexandre Nero’s character.

Horacio will die in the soap opera

“You, on your way to Paris! Is it or is it not to celebrate a lot? Bring the glasses!”, Tonico will ask. He will pour the wine, toast “the end of this agony” and watch the ally turn the drink over.

“The deputy isn’t going to drink?”, Horario will ask. “I don’t think so, I’d rather stay alive”, will retort the bad character, smiling. Then the man will be sick and fall to the ground already dead. “Poor man, he couldn’t stand the emotion. Weak heart”, will mock the evil one.

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

