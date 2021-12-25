Too many sick pilots causes Lufthansa to cancel multiple intercontinental flights

Image: Lufthansa





The German company Lufthansa, one of the main airlines in the world, had to cancel several intercontinental flights on the grounds that many pilots fell ill, according to the German website UPI. The situation does not affect flights to Brazil.

“Transatlantic connections to North America, including Boston, Houston and Washington are mainly affected from December 23 to 26, due to increased patient numbers among pilots”, said an official statement from the company. Flights to Japan were also affected.

The airline, however, did not specify the illness of its team, generating speculation in the media that it could be linked to the advance of the omicron variant. The German airline is also facing increases in sick leave, with crew members going into quarantine, further complicating the travel schedule.

In addition to the challenge with pilots, Lufthansa also announced this week that it would cancel tens of thousands of flights due to border closures linked to the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.



