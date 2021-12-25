Toyota will value the brand’s used vehicles with a certification program

THE Toyota launched a new program to help the brand’s customers with a safe purchase of used cars. called from Used Certificates, the project evaluates used cars with up to 8 years of life, or 100,000 km driven, to approve the sale. According to the automaker, the intention is to guarantee the quality of the models, increasing the brand’s reliability.

”About 80% of owners are in the process of exchanging their car for another used car or going up a step to 0 km and, in the negotiation, use their used car to deduct from the purchase price. Of these, 23% have already joined our customer base through used vehicles. We developed this channel to retain these customers and offer highly credible vehicles from the first contact with the brand”, said the automaker.

The service, which is present in all concessionaires of the Toyota in Brazil, it also offers a further 12 months of factory warranty. Thus, during this period, the customer can count on network assistance and complete after-sales service coverage.

hybrid sedans
Toyota/Disclosure

Assessment

According to the Japanese brand, the models go through a strict verification process. In total, 116 items are evaluated to verify if the model fits or not for sale. Before receiving the seal, cars must comply with all the manufacturer’s requirements.

The equipment review list, however, may vary from car to car. However, the assessment is made on items such as the instrument panel, steering wheel, lighting, audio system, windows, drives and pedals. In addition, parts such as wheels, tires, brakes, paint, appearance, engine, fluids and emissions are also evaluated. For this, shooting tests are carried out.

