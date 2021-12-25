Toyota Yaris 2023 is spotted recording a commercial

Toyota Yaris 2023 will have only 1.5 engine and CVT transmission. Version range will be restricted to three versions for each body

The Toyota Yaris 2023 will be unveiled in January and sales are expected to begin in February. The Japanese brand’s compact line will have a small visual retouch on the exterior and a revised internal finish. A reader who asked not to be identified caught the pair while recording their promotional materials.

The brand will also reduce the range of versions of the Yaris 2023 line. As we published in October, there will only be three versions for each body. The 1.3 engine will also no longer be offered and also versions with manual transmission.

The Toyota Yaris 2023 will have only the 1.5 engine and CVT transmission that simulates seven virtual gears. The thruster will have its power and torque numbers updated to meet the new emissions standards of the Proconve PL7 Program.

In current figures, the engine produces 110 hp (ethanol) / 105 hp (gasoline) from maximum power at 5,600 rpm and maximum torques of 14.9 kgfm (e) and 14.3 kgfm (g) at 4,000 rpm.

The suspension will be recalibrated, but will keep the game for the rear torsion axle and McPherson at the front.

What has changed in the Toyota Yaris 2023?

The catch shows the top-of-the-line version of the Toyota Yaris 2023 XLS, the changes are focused on the front with the new bumper and new diamond alloy wheels. The other versions will also have redesigned wheels. The rear of both models has no visible changes.

Inside, the duo will have new internal finishes to be more refined.

The Toyota Yaris 2023 will have increased safety. Currently, only the top-of-the-line version has seven airbags. But in the restyled line, the manufacturer should offer more airbags in entry versions.

The high-end version of the new Toyota Yaris 2023 XLS will receive driver assistance items such as emergency braking, lane monitoring and blind spot sensor.

