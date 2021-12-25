Share Tweet Share Share Email

Types and Characteristics of Bank Accounts Offered by Banks to Customers Banking institutions offer three types of accounts: the deposit account, the salary account, and the payment account. Knowing each one, its services and characteristics is essential to know which best meets your needs. Check out:

The most common type is the deposit account, which can be of two subtypes. The demand deposit account is the famous checking account. With it, the customer can make payments, transfer funds and carry out credit operations or financial investments. The other type is the savings account, used to apply amounts that generate monthly income.

The second modality is the salary account. This cannot be opened directly by the individual client, only by the employer, to deposit the salary. This type of account can also be used to receive payment for scholarships, pensions, pensions and other amounts. “But beware: the salary account is not used to pay INSS benefits”, warns Giselle Afonso, communication coordinator at the Central Bank.

Depending on the agreement made between the employer and the bank, the salary account can also be used to make withdrawals, schedule automatic debits from water, electricity and telephone bills and also for payments by card. The consumer can always carry out salary portability to another bank that is more convenient.

The third type of account is a payments account. This can only be used to pay bills and bills, perform Pix, Ted and Doc, and also to transfer funds to other accounts. Payment accounts can be opened at banks or payment institutions, non-financial institutions that perform payment services without the need to open a bank account.

Check the banks and payment institutions authorized by the Central Bank:

https://www.bcb.gov.br/estabilidadefinanceira/encontreinstituicao













