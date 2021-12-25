UK breaks new daily record for Covid-19 cases – News

Amid the meteoric spread of the Ômicron variant, the UK has registered more than 122,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a new record since the start of the pandemic.

One of the territories most affected by the coronavirus in Europe, it also registered 137 deaths in the same period – bringing the total to 147,857 –, in addition to 1,171 hospital admissions. Although this last number did not vary much, it continues to show an acceleration trend of the disease there.

Each nation in the UK has its own expertise in health matters. For now, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have announced a tightening of restrictions that will take effect after Christmas.

In England, Boris Johnson’s government is resisting imposing additional measures, relying on studies that show a lower risk of hospitalization with Ômicron than with the Delta variant, which was dominant until very recently.

Experts fear, however, that despite the lower risk of serious cases, the number of cases is so high that it puts pressure on the hospital system.

Calling these studies a “ray of hope for Christmas”, the director of the British health security agency, Jenny Harries, argued that, in their decisions, authorities take into account the impact of the pandemic on hospitals, but also on society as a whole – especially for the workers.

In London, a week ago, it was estimated that one person in 20 already had Covid-19. Thus, the coronavirus is again affecting many sectors of the economy, due to the closing of companies and transport cancellations.