‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Erica discovers Barbara’s farce | come around

25 Ten Saturday

Janine manages to prevent Antonia from revealing the truth about the author of the story. Santiago is surprised to see Janine at the apart-hotel and, in a conciliatory way, suggests that Erica, Janine and Luan stay together in the apartment. Stephany and Roney make up. Christian/Renato insists that Ravi return to the apartment and asks his friend to keep the money Tulio makes him receive. Erica discovers that it was not Barbara who wrote the story. Inacia is suspicious when Yasmin tells her that Christian/Renato is helping Ravi. Back at the apartment, Ravi hides the money Christian/Renato gave him in a pot of artificial plants. Inacia alerts Joy to keep an eye on Christian/Renato and Ravi’s friendship. Joy pressures Ravi to explain her husband’s relationship with Christian/Renato.

