Understand how Neymar had in 2021 his worst year in his career

At the end of 2016, the Spanish press debated what it called Neymar’s worst year. The Barcelona forward had scored 29 times in 59 matches, giving him an average of 0.49 per game. A lower mark than this one only in 2009, when it debuted among the professionals. Five years later, these numbers no longer sound so negative. The Brazilian, now at PSG, ends 2021 with an even lower performance.

With no prospect of returning to play due to a left ankle ligament injury, Neymar ends 2021 with 17 goals in 46 games. The average, of just 0.37 each time he took to the field, lights up the warning about him even more. The main Brazilian player has not managed to be the protagonist as in the past.

This drop is accentuated in the second half. Of the 17 times that Neymar shook the net, only five were in the second half of the year. It is worth remembering that, when re-presenting himself after the holidays, the attacker had to deal with criticism regarding his physical form. As usual, he didn’t take them well. He insisted on showing his abdomen defined in photos and, after the national team match against Peru, he vented, saying he no longer knew what to do with the national team’s shirt in order to be respected. What he doesn’t seem to have realized is that the questions were based on field performance, not the size of his belly.





— Neymar worries me from the middle of the year until now — says GLOBO columnist Carlos Eduardo Mansur. — After the Copa America, for the first time we see a vacation comeback in which he is far from being physically fit. Although he is a guy of enormous technique and skill, it affected his game. That lightweight Neymar, who gets past opponents with ease, appears less. It looks heavy. And that starts to be worrying. Because it prompts you to ask yourself if there is something that is of a motivational order that is influencing.

If we count assists in the year (17), Neymar directly participated in 34 goals for PSG and for the national team. It’s more than the 32 (22 goals and 10 assists) of 2020 and the 28 (17 goals and 11 assists) of 2019. But, in these years, the Brazilian has acted much less. There were, respectively, 29 and 26 matches.

This loss of prominence was accompanied by greater questioning by French newspapers. More than once this year, the shirt 10 received the worst grades of the traditional “France Football” and “L’Equipe” after the PSG games. The latter published, in October, a report that compared the statistics of the first year of the striker for the Parisian club with the most recent and found a decline: “What if the best version of Neymar has passed?”, he asked.

Sport performance is not the only criterion for this assessment. Contract time and age also count. The first point is not a problem for Neymar. In May, he renewed with PSG until 2025. The second is crucial. The Brazilian will turn 30 in February and will break a sensitive barrier for the market.

It is important to highlight that the context is not favorable for the shirt 10. The PSG until today has not stopped being a group of great individual talents in search of unity. The squad lives with personal dissatisfactions, such as goalkeeper Donnarumma, who is uncomfortable with the few opportunities, and Mbappé, who dreams of moving to Real Madrid. Of the powerful attacking trio formed by Messi, Neymar is the only one who is predisposed to retreat to get the ball. Sometimes excessively.

Coach Maurício Pochettino expects to have Neymar for the decisive straight of the season. Mainly the Champions knockout. In the round of 16, PSG will face Real Madrid between February and March. The motivation of being able to win an unprecedented title for the club and the 2022 World Cup could be the big difference.

—If he has all that in his head, he’s still at an age that allows him to prepare and aim for the Cup — projects Mansur. “The mind will rule everything.” Now the tools he has.