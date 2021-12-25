Unimed-BH opens enrollment for internship program

The internship lasts for one year, starting in March 2022, with six hours a day (photo: Drika Vianna/Disclosure)

Unimed-BH offers new internship opportunities for young talents who want to improve their knowledge in 2022. Internship Program Takes Off will select undergraduate students expected to graduate from December 2022 to July 2023. Applications are now open and run through January 9, 2022.

The Decola Internship Program aims to develop, encourage and promote the training and qualification of future professionals, transforming learning into positive actions, under the guidance of experienced managers. Find out more information here.

Vacancies are offered to students in management, systems analysis and development, biomedicine, computer science, law, economics, nursing, computer engineering, production engineering, engineering, statistics, pharmacy, psychology, advertising and advertising, and computer systems courses. information.

THE duration of the internship one year, starting in March 2022, with six hours a day. Vacancies are also open to candidates with disabilities. The selected interns will receive benefits compatible with the market, such as a scholarship, meal and transport allowance, in addition to a health plan.

