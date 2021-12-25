Unimed Heroes

It is the way healthcare professionals are treated after the challenges posed by the pandemic

Heroes. In this way, Unimed Piracicaba treats its health professionals who arrive this Christmas after the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

“Christmas 2020 for our heroes was one of uncertainty, fear and anxiety. Many were far from their families, fearing the proximity due to possible risks of contamination, in addition to the fear of being contaminated in the hospital and transmitting the disease. The pandemic situation was unstable and anxiety about the vaccine or treatment was high. On the other hand, each of our professionals, with all the commitment, affection, empathy and responsibility towards human beings, and Unimed Piracicaba remained strong and active in the front line. The hospital’s demand increased as isolation wards needed to be created and the complexity of patients increased. Our heroes reached the extreme of their physical and mental capacity in favor of caring and spent Christmas dedicating their own lives to taking care of patients”, recalls the hospital board.

After intense experiences that Christmas and a 2021 also with extreme moments due to Covid-19, employees arrive at this December 25th with great optimism. “Expectation refers to the feeling of hope. Hope that we can be closer again, that hugs can be part of our lives. That the parties can be safely resumed. Unimed Piracicaba’s Christmas ornaments, always carefully organized, aim to strengthen this feeling for our patients, employees, doctors and third parties”, praises the hospital’s management.

That month there was a performance by a choir on the entrance ramp and on Thursday (23) a pianist played in an open area in respect of security measures. Other actions are also being considered by Unimed Piracicaba.

The time is for fraternization, but health professionals prioritize those who most need attention 24 hours a day. “Our patients continue to be cared for with commitment and empathy by all our professionals, but it is worth remembering that we are still in a scenario of instability and it is necessary to maintain safety and protection measures”.

Although hospitalized, Unimed’s patients will have special dishes this Christmas and always respecting the prescribed diet for each of the five meals a day.

Employees on duty will also have themed meals today and this year, in particular, the board of Unimed Piracicaba made available to each of its professionals, in addition to the year-end basket, a gift card (gift pass), with a special bonus, recognizing the effort and dedication of each one.

The medical cooperative has 1,679 employees and 808 physicians among members and accredited.

“That this end of the year we can, together, express the true Christmas feeling, supporting and helping those who so much need care so that 2022 comes in a full and harmonious way”, said Marisa Degaspari, nursing coordinator at Hospital Unimed Piracicaba.