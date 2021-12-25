Unimed must guarantee home care for Parkinson’s patients

Unimed is ordered to provide home care treatment with 24-hour nursing care for Parkinson’s patients. The decision is made by Judge Anna Regina LR de Barros, from the 2nd Civil Court of Camaragibe/PE, who understood that the treatment was essential to the health and dignity of the consumer.

Unimed is ordered to provide 24-hour home care for Parkinson’s patients. (Image: Freepik)

A man with Parkinson’s filed a lawsuit for medical-hospital treatment against Unimed. Consumers want to be granted an increase from 12 to 24 hours in their treatment via home care, due to the very high risk of bronchoaspiration as a result of their disease.

The request was denied by the health plan on the grounds that the patient’s need for care was merely social (caregivers), not requiring technical care from health professionals.

Upon examining the case, the magistrate analyzed the medical report presented in the records and found that the patient has serious sequelae and neurological limitations, which makes it necessary to 24-hour nursing care. “The home treatment required by the assistant physician proves to be essential to the health and dignity of the plaintiff, whose delay in obtaining it may pose a risk of death”, held the judge.

“In the case of medical service, essential health maintenance of the beneficiary of the plan – this end, it should be emphasized, of the contract itself – the need for coverage is unquestionable, and it is not up to the defendant to make a value judgment about its usefulness or not. “

Thus, as a precaution, the judge granted provisional relief and determined that the health plan provide home care treatment, for 24 hours, along with nursing care, under penalty of a daily fine in the amount of R$500.

The lawyer Bruno Frederico Ramos de Araujo, from office Guedes & Ramos Associate Lawyers, represents the patient.

